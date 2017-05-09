President Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey—the man overseeing the investigation into the Russia scandal—made huge news around the world. Here's the remarkable front page of Wednesday's New York Times:

The front page of The New York Times for Wednesday, May 10, 2017 pic.twitter.com/umbYQ6HM05 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 10, 2017

And some other notable front pages:

Here's a look at tomorrow's front page: "Trump fires FBI director" https://t.co/W0VE6Fmdjl pic.twitter.com/VZL1xE3hzE — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 10, 2017

Tomorrow's front:



COUP de TRUMP https://t.co/WDlDlbspsh

Prez ousts FBI boss amid Russia probe

Dems claim sabotage, Don cites Hil fiasco pic.twitter.com/pfaPGH23b5 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 10, 2017

Comey photo: Carolyn Kaster/AP