Stephen Colbert Tears Into Trump Over John Dickerson Interview

Stephen Colbert on Monday responded to President Donald Trump's stunning interview with CBS's John Dickerson, in which the president mocked the "Face the Nation" host as "fake news" and told him he frequently referred to the news show as "Deface the Nation."

"John Dickerson has way too much dignity to trade insults with the President of the United States to his face. But I sir, am no John Dickerson," the Late Show host said, before launching into a swift and scathing tirade against Trump. Key zingers included telling the president he tracks more "skinheads than free Rogaine" and that the only thing his mouth is good for is "being Vladimir Putin's cock holster."

Colbert then recreated Dickerson's interview to create the satisfying scenario of insulting Trump to his face.