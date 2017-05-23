Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump with Side-by-Side Comparison to Obama's "Scandals"

As bombshell allegations continue to hit the Trump White House, Stephen Colbert on Monday offered viewers a look back at what the country used to consider scandalous during Barack Obama's two terms in office. Remember the outrage over the former president wearing a tan suit? The flak he received for ordering Chipotle over the sneeze guard?

The Late Show host spliced those "scandals" with President Donald Trump's near-daily constitutional crises to create the montage "White House Scandals: Then & Now." The stark difference, in its depressing hilarity, below: