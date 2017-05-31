Internet Explodes Over Trump's "Covfefe" Tweet

Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to publish the following message: "Despite the negative press covfefe."

There was no follow-up tweet to finish the president's half-sentence thought, nor did any deletion of the apparent misspelling of "coverage" occur for another six, long hours. Meanwhile, the internet jumped to skewer Trump's latest gaffe:

Never missing a beat, conservative Twitter also leaped in to provide the following back-flip defenses of the president:

Covfefe was not poll tested or focus grouped. Another reason our @POTUS is simply great! He's human. He's real. He's just like us! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017

After briefly poking fun at himself for the typo, Trump on Wednesday continued to use Twitter to deflect allegations of collusion between his associates and Russia.