Internet Explodes Over Trump's "Covfefe" Tweet

The Russian connection: See all our coverage | Read about our investigation
Shortly after midnight on Wednesday, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to publish the following message: "Despite the negative press covfefe."
There was no follow-up tweet to finish the president's half-sentence thought, nor did any deletion of the apparent misspelling of "coverage" occur for another six, long hours. Meanwhile, the internet jumped to skewer Trump's latest gaffe:
This is #covfefe translated from Russian. pic.twitter.com/1Im7ZzLO0Y— Kristina Wong ❄️ (@mskristinawong) May 31, 2017
"And just before you serve it, you hit it with a dash of #Covfefe" pic.twitter.com/fm9CAF4Iyz— Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) May 31, 2017
It's been five minutes. What if this is it. That is his final tweet & the rest of history stops.— emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) May 31, 2017
#Covfefe is a word. PERIOD pic.twitter.com/lgLT8vuiIG— T
"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." pic.twitter.com/kWhfLrFaKn— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017
Finally figured out what Bill Murray whispered in Scarlett Johansson's ear at the end of "Lost in Translation" #covfefe pic.twitter.com/fDFJUYlEz8— Jordan VanDina (@Shrimptooth) May 31, 2017
Never missing a beat, conservative Twitter also leaped in to provide the following back-flip defenses of the president:
Covfefe was not poll tested or focus grouped. Another reason our @POTUS is simply great! He's human. He's real. He's just like us!— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) May 31, 2017
After briefly poking fun at himself for the typo, Trump on Wednesday continued to use Twitter to deflect allegations of collusion between his associates and Russia.
Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017
So now it is reported that the Democrats, who have excoriated Carter Page about Russia, don't want him to testify. He blows away their....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017