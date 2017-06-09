After nearly seven harrowing years in an all-male military prison, Chelsea Manning gave an emotional first television interview with ABC News that aired on Friday.



The transgender Army whistleblower talked with Nightline‘s Juju Chang about her motivations for sharing a huge trove of classified documents with WikiLeaks, and opened up about her yearslong fight for medical treatment behind bars.

Asked what she’d say to former President Barack Obama, who commuted her sentence in January, Manning broke down in tears. Watch the interview above, and check out the full backstory here.