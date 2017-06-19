John Oliver Tears Into Donald Trump’s Vow to Bring Back Coal Jobs

John Oliver dedicated the latest installment of Last Week Tonight on Sunday to tackling one of President Donald Trump’s most egregious lies: the vow to revive the coal mining industry.

“We’ll start winning, wining, and winning, and you are going to be very proud,” Trump said at one campaign rally in West Virginia. “And for those miners: get ready, because you are going to be working your asses off.”

But as most experts point out, a slew of factors such as increased automation and the rise of renewable energy stand in Trump’s way. Yet, his administration continues to cite bogus coal statistics to defend dangerous policy decisions, including abandoning the Paris climate treaty and rolling back the Obama EPA’s Clean Power Plan, all while cozying up to powerful mining CEO’s like Don Blankenship.

“The point here is: Trump needs to stop lying to coal miners,” Oliver said. “We all do.”