Mother Jones Announces Newsroom Expansion

At a time when investigative reporting is more essential than ever—and against a backdrop of contraction and layoffs elsewhere—Mother Jones is announcing an expansion of its news team thanks to record support from its readers.

“We are incredibly grateful for the surge of reader support that has allowed us to expand our newsroom at such a crucial time for investigative journalism,” said CEO Monika Bauerlein.

Ari Berman, one of the nation’s top reporters on voting rights issues and author of Give Us the Ballot and Herding Donkeys, is coming to Mother Jones from The Nation. He is also, and will remain, a fellow at The Nation Institute. Jamilah King, a senior writer at Mic and formerly a news editor at Colorlines, is joining to expand Mother Jones’ coverage of race and justice. Dan Friedman, who has served as Washington correspondent for the Trace and the Daily News, joins Mother Jones’ Washington bureau to report on foreign influence and national security.

Mother Jones also welcomes senior news editor Amanda Silverman (formerly of The New Republic and Foreign Policy) and director of audience Julia Chan, who comes to us from the Center for Investigative Reporting. And the organization is launching its documentary film residency program, bringing two acclaimed documentary filmmakers, Al Kamalizad and Mark Helenowski, into the newsroom to join reporters and editors in developing new ways for documentarians and journalists to work together.

“We are thrilled to bring in this amazing talent to build Mother Jones’ capacity to report on critical issues,” said Editor-in-Chief Clara Jeffery.