Art School Jocks Don’t Mess Around

Art School Jocks

Father/Daughter

Calling their music “existential basement pop,” the all-female Atlanta quartet Art School Jocks makes a striking debut with this rousing five-song EP. While they like a casual garage-rock vibe, with raw, shambolic beats and shaggy unison vocals, the songs don’t mess around. The unnerving standout “Just a Gwen” pushes back against potential threats, advising, “Carry your keys between your knuckles/You never know who’s trying to follow you home,” and, “Cover your legs up/Watch your drink,” adding, “I want to feel comfort walking alone.” Throughout, the combination of engaging music and brooding lyrics (when you can decipher them) makes a bracing cocktail that’s perfect for these anxious times. More, please.