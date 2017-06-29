As President Donald Trump ramped up his attacks against so-called “fake news” this week, one of his most detested news outlets, the Washington Post, reported that hanging prominently at several of the president’s golf clubs is an actual piece of fake news: a hoax Time cover featuring Trump looking quite imperious. “The ‘Apprentice’ is a television smash!” one cover quote reads.

A spokeswoman for Time confirmed the cover never appeared, and the magazine has since requested that the Trump Organization remove the fake cover from Trump’s resorts. The bizarre revelation immediately prompted scorn, both on social media and throughout the late-night television circuit.

“That is the literal definition of fake news,” Seth Meyers said Wednesday. “This would be the saddest thing I’ve ever heard if it wasn’t the funniest thing I’ve ever heard.”

It has also given us this delightful cartoon: