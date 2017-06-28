Piers Morgan Gets Put in His Place After Ranting About Social Media

Piers Morgan has distinguished himself on social media in two ways: He’s prolific and has a troll-like fondness for picking fights with just about anyone—often prominent women—from author JK Rowling to trans activist Janet Mock.

So on Wednesday, when the former CNN host and now presenter on Good Morning Britain griped about people congesting his Facebook feed with their political opinions, his fellow anchor Susanna Reid could not help but deliver the following response:

Despite appearing to acknowledge Reid was using his own rant to skewer him, Morgan is not about to modify his social media behavior anytime soon. Here he is on Twitter after the segment aired: