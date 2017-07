Award-winning British performance-capture artist Andy Serkis is most famous for playing the paranoid, underground riddler Gollum in the Lord of the Rings movies. And so, naturally, The Late Show host, Stephen Colbert, asked him to read President Donald Trump’s tweets… as Gollum. Immediately crouching into character, Serkis obliged. The extraordinary rendition comes around the 3:30 mark in the video above.

Just look at how happy (noted LOTR-fanboy) Colbert is when Serkis says the word “diiirty”: