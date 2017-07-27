Colbert Rips Trump’s Ban on Transgender Military Service

Like the rest of America, Stephen Colbert has grown accustomed to waking up each morning and checking @realDonaldTrump to see how far the “crazy” may have spread. But after the president’s latest tweets Wednesday announcing a ban on transgender people from serving in the military, the “Late Show” host said he feared Trump may really be “off his meds” this time.

“Because today he went from crazy to cruel,” he said in his opening monologue.

After reading Trump’s announcement in its entirety, Colbert concluded with a succinct message for the president: “Fuck you.”