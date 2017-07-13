Donald Trump Jr.’s Email Scandal Lands Cover of Time

Another Trump has landed the cover of Time, but don’t expect dad to be thrilled with this one.

The cover image features Donald Trump Jr., along with the contents of his bombshell emails revealing that in June 2016, he had met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer who offered incriminating information on Hillary Clinton. The New York Times first broke the story of the emails earlier this week.

The swirling controversy is being described as the first piece of “smoking gun” evidence the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to win the presidential election.

“The most pressing question of our time might be: How bad is it?” writer David Von Drehle asks for the new issue.