Adorable Little Girl Can’t Stop Dancing To “Despacito”

Happy Monday!

What did you do this weekend? Did you go to the park? Did you go to the zoo? Did you go wining and dining with the one you love? If you did none of those things and were instead on the internet the whole time, you may have already seen the “Me everytime I hear Despacito” video, but maybe you did do those things and didn’t see the video. Or didn’t do those things but also didn’t see the video. I am going to show you the video, is my point.

It’s pretty adorable.

Mashable:

Sibling dancing duo Ranz and Niana groove to pretty much anything, and they’re really, really good. So, when the song of the summer was released, they, like the rest of us, knew they couldn’t hold back. They. Must. DANCE. Like a game of “The Floor is Lava,” whenever Ranz plays “Despacito,” his little sister has to stop whatever she’s doing and jam out — even if she’s in the middle of eating noodles.

Watch:

Me everytime I hear Despacito pic.twitter.com/NyFPaKjw5Z — Girl Codes (@WeAreGirICodes) July 12, 2017

Have a great rest of your week.