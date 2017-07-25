Mother Jones’ 18-Month Investigation Into Private Prisons Was Just Nominated for an Emmy

It’s been more than a year since Mother Jones published its blockbuster multimedia investigation into human rights abuses in private prisons, senior reporter Shane Bauer’s “My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard.” Since then, the exposé has gone on to win more than 18 wins and nominations, including the National Magazine Award for Best Reporting and the Goldsmith Prize to Investigative Reporting.

“My Four Months as a Private Prison Guard” is now recognized for its multimedia storytelling, including the 35,000-word feature, a six-part online video series, and an audio documentary produced in partnership with Reveal from the Center for Investigative Reporting, in the 38th News & Documentary Emmys’ “Outstanding New Approaches: Current News” category alongside The New York Times and the Council on Foreign Relations.

In case you missed it, read Bauer’s blockbuster investigation, listen to the audio documentary, watch the accompanying video series.