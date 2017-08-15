Anthony Scaramucci Insists Donald Trump Is a “Compassionate” Person

Stephen Colbert grilled former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Monday over President Donald Trump’s response to the white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, asking why it took more than two days for the president to directly denounce hate groups.

“Does [Trump] order his spine on Amazon Prime?” Colbert asked in the much-anticipated sit-down with Scaramucci. “Why did it take so long?”

Scaramucci, while conceding that Trump’s press conference was delayed, attempted to defend the president as a “compassionate” person.

“You guys have been super rough on me, super rough on him, but he is a compassionate person,” he said, pointing to Trump’s decision to leave a “luxurious lifestyle” for the presidency as evidence.

Colbert pushed back. “Really, we’re supposed to feel bad for a guy because he gave up his billionaire lifestyle to become the most powerful man in the world? I don’t understand.”

