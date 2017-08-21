John Oliver Blasts Republicans and Fox News for Failing to Condemn Trump by Name

John Oliver on Sunday took on Republicans and Fox News for failing to condemn President Donald Trump by name last week, after the president claimed there were some “very fine” people who participated in the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where one woman was killed and many were injured.

“If you’re getting emotionally overwhelmed and feeling judged for defending Trump and his Nazi-sympathizing phase, stop fucking doing it,” Oliver said, after airing a Fox News clip of an anchor crying while defending Trump’s controversial remarks.

“It’s that simple. No one’s making you do it,” Oliver added.

According to Last Week Tonight, only 54 out of 292 Republican members of Congress denounced the president by name. Everyone else, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, issued blanket statements condemning hate groups, while attempting to dodge the responsibility of calling out Trump for fueling the country’s rise of white nationalism.

“The problem with not mentioning him is that it suggests that he is somehow not a key part of the problem here.”