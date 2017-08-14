John Oliver Rips Into Donald Trump for Failing to Condemn White Supremacists

John Oliver tore into President Donald Trump for refusing to directly condemn white supremacist groups by name after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

“There honestly aren’t many instances in modern American politics where you can honestly think, ‘That guy really should have mentioned the Nazis.” Oliver said. “But this is emphatically one of them.”

“Nazis are a lot like cats,” the Last Week Tonight host continued. “If they like you, it’s probably because you’re feeding them.”

He also called out Trump for repeatedly ignoring reporters’ questions on Saturday concerning the white nationalist groups in Charlottesville openly supporting Trump.

“He had one last shot before the buzzer on the racism clock hit zero and he threw an air ball so far away it landed in the Third Reich.”