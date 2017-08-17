Media Rebukes Trump’s Stunning Defense of White Nationalists After Charlottesville

In less than one week, President Donald Trump has drawn fierce, bipartisan condemnation for all but defending white nationalists behind the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. He has promoted an image of a speeding train striking a CNN reporter, just days after Heather Heyer was killed by a white supremacist driving through a crowd of counter-protesters. On Thursday, he criticized the renewed movement to remove Confederate statues from public spaces.

There seems to be a pattern here.

Below is the newest cover of the Economist, paired with an editorial describing Trump as “inept” and “morally barren” to serve as president. Trump appears to be amplifying his words with a megaphone shaped like a KKK hood.

Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

The New Yorker on Thursday unveiled its latest cover illustration featuring the president blowing into the sail of a KKK hood.

An early look at next week's cover, "Blowhard," by David Plunkert: https://t.co/VuBXtwJCUQ pic.twitter.com/zsDHVOBBQO — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) August 17, 2017

The scathing covers follows similar denunciations from the New York Post and the Daily News earlier this week. The word “Nazi” is included in both.

Here’s a cartoon printed in the Guardian commenting on Trump’s reluctance to forcefully reject hate groups. The White House is topped with a KKK hood.

Ben Jennings on Donald Trump and Charlottesville – cartoon https://t.co/gnTT0cnnYp pic.twitter.com/k5NTwbPNoR — The Guardian (@guardian) August 15, 2017

In the cacophony of voices offering opinions and insights on what has been going on, sometimes pictures really are worth a thousand words.