Seth Meyers’ Searing, Succinct Indictment of Trump Will Channel Your Outrage

Comedian Seth Meyers delivered a sharp indictment of President Donald Trump’s tepid response to white supremacist attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, during his late-night NBC show on Monday, arguing that Trump has openly indulged in racist rhetoric and courted far-right groups for years.

“Some ignored it or played it down when Donald Trump claimed our first black president wasn’t born in this country. It was racist and insane but he was written off as a clown,” Meyers said. “Then he called Mexicans rapists during a speech announcing his candidacy. He called Elizabeth Warren ‘Pocahontas.’ Then he brought Steve Bannon to the White House with him, worked to take away voting rights from black people, and hammered away at the idea that Chicago was a wasteland because of the violent black people living there.”

Meyers continued, “You can stand for a nation, or you can stand for a hateful movement. You can’t do both. And if you don’t make the right choice, then I am confident the American voter will.”

