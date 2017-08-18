Tina Fey Blasts Donald Trump’s “Many Sides” Response to Charlottesville

Tina Fey returned to Saturday Night Live on Thursday for a special edition of “Weekend Update” to slam the president’s equivocal remarks condemning neo-Nazis.

“I’m feeling sick because, you know, I’ve seen ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ and I wasn’t confused by it,” she said. “No, Nazis are always bad.”

“Who drove the car into the crowd, Hillary’s emails?” Fey sarcastically asked.

The University of Virginia graduate urged Americans to skip upcoming white supremacist rallies planned for this weekend, offering the option to stress eat a sheet of cake instead.

“Sheet-caking is a grassroots movement,” she explained, while shoveling a sheet of cake adorned with the American flag.

Fey also criticized the supposed adults in the room, calling out House Speaker Paul Ryan for failing to name Donald Trump in his remarks denouncing hate groups this week.

“Where’s Paul Ryan in all this?” Fey asked. “You’re supposed to be the cool young congressman, but you don’t know how to @ someone on Twitter? ‘Racism is bad @realdonaldtrump,’ you pussy.”