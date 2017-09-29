Megyn Kelly’s Week Was So Bad, You Might Feel Sorry For Her

It’s Friday and Megyn Kelly might need something stronger than a mimosa to get her to the weekend.
Despite her new NBC morning show’s promise to be a “fun and uplifting” experience, Kelly’s debut this week has been anything but. Megyn Kelly Today, which premiered Monday, was widely panned by critics, many who say the clunky rollout has only underscored NBC’s inability to figure out just what to do with Kelly in its roster. Early numbers also indicate the show is struggling to find an audience.
The former Fox News host has had trouble interviewing her celebrity guests. Strung together, the segments show that while Kelly might profess to be done with politics, her reputation for delivering cringeworthy moments is far from over.
Here are some of the worst moments from Kelly’s debut this week:
While interviewing the cast of Will & Grace, Kelly asks a fan whether he “became gay” after watching the character Will:
Kelly asks Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery, clearly irritating the legendary actress. “We really want to talk about that right now?” Fonda shot back.
Megyn Kelly did not please Jane Fonda today…. pic.twitter.com/8IofVdsieF
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 27, 2017
Ignoring Kelly’s question, Fonda proceeded to discuss her upcoming movie with Robert Redford: “Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question,” Fonda later told Entertainment Tonight.
A member of Kelly’s camera crew accidentally gets in front of a shot. Upon realizing, he says “shit!” on live television:
Megyn Kelly's camera man stepped into the frame and then said "shit." pic.twitter.com/zh5vaFPQGl
— Kate Aurthur (@KateAurthur) September 28, 2017
And off air, midway into her first week, Elle publishes an interview with Kelly where she appears to blame ESPN’s Jemele Hill for courting controversy for calling Donald Trump a white supremacist:
Kelly’s response drew criticism on social media. Hill also weighed in with a succinct “LOL”:
