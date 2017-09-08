Rush Limbaugh Is Now Running From Irma, Days After Mocking Storm as Liberal Conspiracy

With his comments mocking Hurricane Irma as a liberal conspiracy theory still fresh, radio host Rush Limbaugh on Thursday appeared to surrender to reality, informing listeners that his program would no longer be able to air from his studio’s Palm Beach location, which is currently in Irma’s direct path.

“I’m not going to get into details because of the security nature of things, but it turns out that we will not be able to do the program here tomorrow,” Limbaugh said in a segment recorded by ThinkProgress. “That will be in the hands of Mark Stein tomorrow. We’ll be on the air next week, folks, from parts unknown.”

“It’s just that tomorrow is going to be…problematic. Legally impossible.”

Limbaugh never directly mentioned the hurricane or Irma by name, instead telling listeners he was forced to cancel a slew of planned activities this weekend. “Now that’s all blown to smithereens,” he said.

And while going to the movies isn’t the most pressing activity for his Floridian listeners, Limbaugh then offered a prediction about the film American Assassin.

“It’s going to be dynamite,” Limbaugh forecasted. “I’m going to reschedule that from parts unknown…uh…where I’m headed.”