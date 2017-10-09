Don’t Miss the Lush Melodies of Beach Boys Front Man Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson

Playback: The Brian Wilson Anthology

Rhino Entertainment

Amazing but true, Brian Wilson’s solo career has spanned almost three decades. If his own albums haven’t produced the kind of landmarks he routinely created as the mastermind of the Beach Boys, they’ve offered numerous pleasures for the faithful, as this 18-track retrospective demonstrates. Songs like the gorgeous “Melt Away” and the charming doo-wop throwback “Soul Searchin’” feature the lush melodies and grand vocal harmonies that put him on the map, while engaging versions of Gershwin and Disney standards affirm his link to old-fashioned pop traditions. Guaranteed to soothe frayed nerves and elevate the spirits, Playback is a lovely reminder of one of music’s greatest talents, regardless of genre, now and always.