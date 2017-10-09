John Oliver Slams Harvey Weinstein Over Sexual Harassment Claims

On Sunday, John Oliver became the first late-night comedy host to thoroughly call out Harvey Weinstein after the New York Times published a bombshell report on Thursday alleging the film executive sexually harassed women for more than three decades. The Last Week Tonight host opened by noting that just one year ago, the Washington Post released the infamous recording of now-President Trump bragging about groping women without their consent.

“We marked the one year anniversary of the Access Hollywood tape with a series of grim stories of the treatment of women,” Oliver said. He continued by blasting Weinstein’s much-maligned response to the allegations, in which the Hollywood mogul blamed the culture of the 60’s and 70’s for his behavior.

“You’re right: your excuse isn’t an excuse,” Oliver said referring to Weinstein’s statement.

“Meanwhile, Donald Trump, the Harvey Weinstein of presidents, had his own surprise for women this week,” Oliver said before moving onto Trump’s decision to gut the Obama administration’s birth control mandate.