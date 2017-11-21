It’s November 2017 and President Donald Trump is still deriding Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas.” But the Massachusetts senator told Stephen Colbert on Monday that despite Trump’s racial slurs, his efforts to silence her would not be satisfied.

“Donald Trump thinks if he’s going to start every one of these tweets to me with some kind of racist slur here, that he’s going to shut me up,” Warren said during an appearance on the Late Show. “It didn’t work in the past, it’s not going to work in the future. Give it up.”

Earlier this month, the president resurrected his “Pocahontas” usage in a tweet that appeared to argue Warren, an outspoken critic of his, agreed with him that the Democratic primaries were rigged in favor of Hillary Clinton.

Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 3, 2017

On Monday, Warren appeared to reject the idea that Trump’s tweet marked a rare moment of agreement between the two, telling Colbert that while she believed there were problems with the DNC in 2016, current chair Tom Perez was committed to setting up “new rules to make sure the Democratic Party is the party of the people so we can fight forward.”