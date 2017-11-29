Matt Lauer Fired From NBC

Matt Lauer, longtime NBC contributor and host of the Today Show, has been fired from the network over allegations of sexual misconduct. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie confirmed the news on-air Wednesday morning.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

A company memo indicated that a colleague made a complaint citing inappropriate sexual behavior by Lauer. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote.

President Donald Trump swiftly responded to the news, using Lauer’s termination as an opportunity to blast NBC as “fake news.”

Wow, Matt Lauer was just fired from NBC for “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” But when will the top executives at NBC & Comcast be fired for putting out so much Fake News. Check out Andy Lack’s past! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 29, 2017

This is a breaking news post. We will update when more information becomes available.