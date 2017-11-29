Matt Lauer Fired From NBC

A company memo indicted a complaint of “inappropriate sexual behavior” was made against the host.

Inae OhNov. 29, 2017 7:13 AM

Matt Lauer, longtime NBC contributor and host of the Today Show, has been fired from the network over allegations of sexual misconduct. Co-anchor Savannah Guthrie confirmed the news on-air Wednesday morning. 

A company memo indicated that a colleague made a complaint citing inappropriate sexual behavior by Lauer. “While it is the first complaint about his behavior in the over 20 years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” NBC News chairman Andy Lack wrote.

President Donald Trump swiftly responded to the news, using Lauer’s termination as an opportunity to blast NBC as “fake news.”

This is a breaking news post. We will update when more information becomes available. 