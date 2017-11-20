Pour a Cocktail and Enjoy the Smooth Lounge Pop of Ranny Sinclair

Ranny Sinclair

Another Autumn

Modern Harmonic

Like a soft summer breeze, the hazy mid-‘60s lounge pop of New Yorker Ranny Sinclair offers a soothing respite from the modern world. Collecting her four singles plus four previously unreleased tracks, Another Autumn evokes a melancholy cool similar to Astrid Gilberto’s “The Girl from Ipanema,” with Sinclair’s breathy, deceptively flexible voice ranging from the moody girl-group vibe of “With Any Other Girl” to the swingin’ grooves of “A Wonderful Guy.” Adding immense credibility, jazz great Dave Brubeck contributes luminous piano on two tracks. Pour your favorite cocktail and enjoy.