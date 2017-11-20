Roy Moore Accuser Breaks Silence: “I Feel Like a Weight Has Been Lifted”

Leigh Corfman, who alleged earlier this month that Roy Moore molested her when she was 14, sat down with the Today Show’s Savannah Guthrie on Monday to discuss how the former judge “seduced” her in his home in 1979.

“I was a 14-year-old child trying to play in an adult’s world, and he was 32 years old,” Corfman said in her first television appearance since the Washington Post first broke the explosive story, which also included the accounts of three other women who said Moore pursued them when they were teenagers.

A total of nine women have since come forward, but the former judge has vehemently denied all the allegations, claiming they’re part of a plot aimed at destroying his bid in next month’s Alabama special election to replace Jeff Sessions in the Senate.

Since going public with her account, Corfman said that she felt like a “weight” had been lifted from her life, and that other women have said her courage to do so inspired them to do the same.

When asked if she was paid for the allegations as some Moore supporters have suggested, Corfman replied, “Absolutely not. If anything this has cost me. I’ve had to take leave from my job, I have no tickets to Tahiti, and my bank account has not flourished.” In fact, she said, she has financially suffered from coming forward.

Moore responded to the scandal by using it as fundraising ploy.