Stephen Colbert Mocks Trump for Commenting on Matt Lauer Firing

Stephen Colbert, who introduced himself on Wednesday as “one of the few men still allowed on television,” mocked President Donald Trump’s decision to weigh in on Matt Lauer’s abrupt firing from NBC, reminding the president that more than a dozen women have lodged similar accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

“Listen up: You don’t get to comment,” the Late Show host said. “That is the pot calling the kettle at 3 am and asking what she’s wearing. Plus, remember the whole Billy Bush bus thing?”

Colbert then brought up recent reports that Trump has started to privately question the authenticity of the infamous Access Hollywood recording, in which Trump was caught bragging about grabbing a woman’s “pussy” without her consent.

“When you listen to it again, it can’t be him,” he said. “Because anyone who said that wouldn’t get elected president of the United States.”