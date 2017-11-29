This Guy Says He’s the Person Who Suspended Donald Trump’s Twitter Account This Month

For 11 minutes in November, President Donald Trump’s Twitter account was deactivated. Twitter said it was an accident, and they blamed a contractor. TechCrunch claims to have found the man behind the act: Bahtiyar Duysak, who says he was working with the customer support team at Twitter’s Trust and Safety Division.

Duysak told TechCrunch that it was all a “mistake” and that he didn’t think Twitter would go so far as to temporarily shut down Trump’s account. “I didn’t do any crime or anything evil, but I feel like Pablo Escobar,” Duysak told TechCrunch, “and slowly it’s getting really annoying.”

TechCrunch reports:

His last day at Twitter was mostly uneventful, he says. There were many goodbyes, and he worked up until the last hour before his computer access was to be shut off. Near the end of his shift, the fateful alert came in. This is where Trump’s behavior intersects with Duysak’s work life. Someone reported Trump’s account on Duysak’s last day; as a final, throwaway gesture, he put the wheels in motion to deactivate it. Then he closed his computer and left the building.

