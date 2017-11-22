Donald Trump’s Hometown Papers Denounce His Roy Moore Support

A day after President Donald Trump defended Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama accused of sexually abusing teenage girls, the president’s hometown papers agree: Trump is backing a “perv.”

One of those rare days when arch-rivals came up with the same headline… pic.twitter.com/HxLjoSrmbi — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 22, 2017

The nearly identical covers on Wednesday denounced Trump’s unwavering support of Moore, despite the multiple sexual misconduct charges against the former judge that first arose in a Washington Post almost two weeks ago. On Tuesday, Trump casted doubt on the women’s accusations, questioning why it took decades for them to go public. He also argued that backing Moore was a better option than electing a Democrat.