Donald Trump’s Hometown Papers Denounce His Roy Moore Support

The president signaled yesterday that he was open to campaigning for him, despite the sexual abuse claims.

Mother JonesNov. 22, 2017 10:53 AM

A day after President Donald Trump defended Roy Moore, the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama accused of sexually abusing teenage girls, the president’s hometown papers agree: Trump is backing a “perv.”

The nearly identical covers on Wednesday denounced Trump’s unwavering support of Moore, despite the multiple sexual misconduct charges against the former judge that first arose in a Washington Post almost two weeks ago. On Tuesday, Trump casted doubt on the women’s accusations, questioning why it took decades for them to go public. He also argued that backing Moore was a better option than electing a Democrat.