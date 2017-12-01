Jimmy Kimmel Accepts Roy Moore’s Invitation to Fight Him “Man to Man”

Looking for news you can trust?

Jimmy Kimmel is coming for Roy Moore.

On Thursday, the late show host publicly accepted Moore’s invitation to confront him “man to man” and discuss Christian values in light of the allegations of sexual assault and misconduct against the Republican Senate candidate in Alabama. Kimmel said that he’d bring along a team of cheerleaders and the setting could take place at a mall—a scathing reference to accusations the former judge pursued teenage girls and was once banned from the local mall.

“I accept that invitation,” Kimmel said. “There is no one I would love to fight more than you. I will put my Christian values aside just for you and for that fight.”

“I’ll wear a Girl Scout uniform so you can have something to get excited about,” he added.

The monologue came after Moore took to Twitter earlier in the day to complain about a stunt Kimmel’s show had conducted involving comedian Tony Barbieri and the character Jake Byrd inside a church campaign event. (You can watch below for additional context.) In his tweets, Moore accused Kimmel of mocking Christian values and appeared to propose an in-person challenge.

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017