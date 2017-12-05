Looking for news you can trust?

Subscribe to our free newsletters.

A spokeswoman for scandal-plagued Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore defended him against accusations of sexual misconduct against teenage girls on Tuesday by arguing that the national media was ignoring the “group of non-accusers” who have not come forward with similar allegations against the former judge.

The spokeswoman, Janet Porter, made this unusual argument after nine women have told stories in recent weeks of encounters with Moore, including one who was 14 when Moore allegedly initiated sexual contact with her.

.@PoppyHarlowCNN : Do you believe Roy Moore accuser Leigh Corfman? Roy Moore campaign spokeswoman Jane Porter: "I don't believe her at all" https://t.co/KpLwiDbp46 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) December 5, 2017

“Poppy, we need to make it clear that there’s a group of non-accusers that have not accused the judge of any sexual misconduct or anything illegal,” she said during an appearance on CNN’s New Day. At the start of the segment, Porter congratulated host Poppy Harlow on her pregnancy and said of Moore, “He’ll stand for the rights of babies like yours in the womb, where his opponent will support killing them up until the moment of birth.”

Porter questioned the accounts of Moore’s accusers, specifically Leigh Corfman, who said last month that Moore had molested her when she was 14.

“When we’re talking about Leigh Corfman, even her own mother said that her report to the Washington Post that her life spiraled out of control after this alleged incident, well actually the court records say differently,” Porter said.

After weeks of only intimating his support, President Donald Trump on Monday officially endorsed Moore despite the explosive allegations. Shortly afterward, the Republican National Committee followed the president’s lead and announced it would be restoring its funding for Moore.

The special election between Moore and Democrat Doug Jones will take place next Tuesday.