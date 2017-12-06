Time Names the “Silence Breakers” Its Person of the Year

Looking for news you can trust?

Time on Wednesday named the “Silence Breakers” for its 2017 person of the year, dedicating the magazine’s annual title to the “women and men who have broken their silence span all races, all income classes, all occupations and virtually all corners of the globe” on sexual harassment.

President Donald Trump, who was selected as one of this year’s runner-ups, was mentioned multiple times throughout Time‘s explanation for selecting the “Silence Breakers,” but not for the recognition he was likely pining for. Trump received nods for his infamous “Access Hollywood” recording, allegations of sexual harassment against him, and for inspiring the Women’s March the day after his inauguration.

He has yet to weigh in on the magazine’s choice.