Klan Trump, Lioness DiFi, and Other Favorite Illustrations From 2017

In 2017, we covered everything from the rise of the alt-right and Trump’s Russian connections to what doctors don’t tell you about pregnancy. Along the way, some very brainy and bold artists lent us their creativity and sweat: For instance, Pushart’s Megan Berkheiser and Mike Caldwell cut out plastic utensils from paper to reconstruct a great wave of forks and spoons. Illustrator Wesley Bedrosian created a gripping rendering of California Senator Dianne Feinstein, re-imagining her as a lioness clawing at her handler.

More than 40 illustrations were commissioned for our stories last year, and though narrowing down the picks was hard, here are our favorites. (And a quick note that these illustrations look especially great in print. You can get a copy of the latest issue here—or get a friend a gift subscription for $10 a year.)

Make America Hate Again

Illustration by Justin Renteria

Don’t Mourn. Fight.

Illustration by Mike McQuade

What to Expect

Illustration by Noma Bar

Heavens to Betsy

Illustration by Tim O’Brien

Rules for Radicals

Illustration by Chris Visions

Who Moved My Teachers?

Illustration by Dale Stephanos

“Some Form of Punishment”

Illustration by Gracia Lam

Trump Vs. the Law

Illustration by Morten Morland

The Lioness in Winter

Illustration by Wesley Bedrosian

Oil and Water

Illustration by Jason Holley

The Russian Connection

Illustration by Noma Bar

The Russian Connection

Illustration by Mike McQuade

The Worst of Tines

Illustration by Pushart

Here Comes the Bribe

Illustration by Zohar Lazar

Want to Boot Trump?

Illustration by Edel Rodriguez

Inconceivable

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

Designer Genes

Illustration by arn0

Taking Pains and The Dental Divide

Illustrations by Matt Chase

Remote Controlled

Illustration by Jesse Lenz

Clean Slate Club

Illustration by Michael George Haddad

Rigged

Illustration by Matt Chase

Can We Talk?

Illustration by Gerard Dubois

Insomniac’s Little Helper

Illustration by Thomas Fuchs

You Will Lose Your Job to a Robot

Illustration by Roberto Parada