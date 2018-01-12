New York Daily News Tears Into Trump’s “Shithole” Remarks

Not holding back.

Mother JonesJan. 12, 2018 7:27 AM

President Donald Trump sparked intense outrage over his alarming, yet unsurprising remarks questioning why a proposed immigration deal included protections for immigrants of “shithole countries” such as Haiti, El Salvador, and other African nations. 

Media coverage of the president’s expletive on Thursday proved to be a uniquely challenging task for newspapers and television broadcasters. The New York Daily News responded to the president’s latest controversy with the paper’s trademark forthrightness:

Meanwhile, Republican leaders have yet to condemn Trump.