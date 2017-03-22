This New York Daily News Cover About Trump Is Amazing
The New York Daily News has often hit Trump hard on their front page.
A sample:
Hey, @realDonaldTrump -- here's our Wednesday front page. http://t.co/m7V8GbV4r7 pic.twitter.com/MMJWECKq02— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) June 17, 2015
Today's @NYDailyNews cover accompanied by an emotional guest column about @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/Ue4IXx97gr pic.twitter.com/X9xLdSlaYG— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) December 9, 2015
Tomorrow's front page— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) August 10, 2016
THIS ISN'T A JOKE ANYMORE: The News says, Trump must end his campaign https://t.co/VY8DhnLwnu pic.twitter.com/1OE48UUhGQ
.@SarahPalinUSA: @RealDonaldTrump will make America great again. https://t.co/GMVX6Yvyh5 pic.twitter.com/oLZxMBUC2W— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 20, 2016
Which brings us to today's funny one:
Tomorrow's front:— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 22, 2017
DR. EVIL https://t.co/BUDtHG1Uq8
-Trump plots to buy votes for health care plan
-2 beeel-yun dollar scheme screws NYC pic.twitter.com/6M5guH76dy