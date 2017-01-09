Donald Trump Will Make His Son-In-Law A Senior White House Advisor, Which May Be Illegal

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of of President-elect Donald Trump, walks from Trump Tower on November 14, 2016, in New York. As Trump and President Barack Obama met privately at the White House, Kushner strolled the mansion's South Lawn, deep in conversation with Obama's chief of staff.

In November, Kevin Drum warned that liberals needed to start paying more attention to Jared Kushner.

Looks like he was right:

BREAKING: Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will be named Senior Advisor to the President, per senior transition official. @NBCNews — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) January 9, 2017

There's a law that Congress passed after RFK was Attorney General that forbids family from serving in the Executive, but lawyers for Trump are expected to argue that as long as the President-Elect's son-in-law doesn't take a paycheck for his work in the White House his appointment would not run afoul of the prohibition.

Buckle up.