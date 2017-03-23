2014 Donald Trump Landed A Sick Burn On 2017 Donald Trump.

FAST FACTS ABOUT TODAY, MARCH 23, 2017:

1) Congressional Republicans are supposed to vote on the American Health Care Act, which would repeal Obamacare and be disastrous for millions of people.

2) Donald Trump is President. President Trump strongly supports the American Health Care Act, which would be disastrous for millions of Americas (see item 1).

3) It is a Thursday.

Why is 3 important? Well, I'm glad you asked, my attractive friend!

Via my colleague Tim Murphy:

It’s Thursday. How many people have lost their healthcare today? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2014

Trump tweets are like Shakespeare quotes: there's one for every occasion.