President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order dramatically reducing the number of refugees the United States admits as early as today—a stark choice of timing, as it is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In 1939, American officials turned away a ship bearing more than 900 refugees, almost all of them German Jews. The St. Louis was forced to turn back, and 254 of its passengers died in the Holocaust. Today, the St. Louis Manifest account is tweeting the names of the victims.

My name is Lutz Grünthal. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered in Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/DyS8NXrk2P — St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 27, 2017

My name is Johanna Dingfelder. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered at Auschwitz pic.twitter.com/sAJQBSjNVH — St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 27, 2017

My name is Evelyn Greve. The US turned me away at the border in 1939. I was murdered at Italy pic.twitter.com/j8qEfw1rj3 — St. Louis Manifest (@Stl_Manifest) January 27, 2017

See the US Holocaust Memorial Museum for more on the history of the St. Louis.