A Heartstopping Reminder Of Why We Have Asylum Policies

Perhaps Trump should look at this before he signs the executive order banning refugees.

Jan. 27, 2017 1:58 PM

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order dramatically reducing the number of refugees the United States admits as early as today—a stark choice of timing, as it is also International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

In 1939, American officials turned away a ship bearing more than 900 refugees, almost all of them German Jews. The St. Louis was forced to turn back, and 254 of its passengers died in the Holocaust. Today, the St. Louis Manifest account is tweeting the names of the victims.

See the US Holocaust Memorial Museum for more on the history of the St. Louis.

