The Justice Department Is Opening an Investigation Into the FBI's Actions During the 2016 Campaign

FBI Director James Comey testifies on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russian Intelligence Activities.

The Justice Department is opening an investigation into whether the Federal Bureau of Investigation's decisions during the 2016 presidential campaign were appropriate, Reuters reports.

According to a statement released by the department's inspector general, the review will examine the following:

Allegations that Department or FBI policies or procedures were not followed in connection with, or in actions leading up to or related to, the FBI director's public announcement on July 5, 2016, and the director’s letters to Congress on October 28 and November 6, 2016, and that certain underlying investigative decisions were based on improper considerations;

Allegations that the FBI deputy director should have been recused from participating in certain investigative matters;

Allegations that the Department's assistant attorney general for legislative affairs improperly disclosed nonpublic information to the Clinton campaign and/or should have been recused from participating in certain matters;

Allegations that department and FBI employees improperly disclosed nonpublic information; and

Allegations that decisions regarding the timing of the FBI’s release of certain Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) documents on October 30 and November 1, 2016, and the use of a Twitter account to publicize same, were influenced by improper considerations.

The Justice Department's announcement on Thursday follows growing evidence that FBI Director James Comey's decision to inform members of Congress that it had comes across a new batch of emails connected to the Hillary Clinton campaign swung the election in favor of Donald Trump.

This is a breaking news story. We will update when more information becomes available.