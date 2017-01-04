With Republicans convinced they need to repeal Obamacare ASAP but unsure of how they want to replace it, Rep. Marsha Blackburn issued a public plea for help on Tuesday. The Tennessee Republican—and member of President-elect Donald Trump's transition team—asked the Twitter masses to take a poll on whether they like the law. Turns out Blackburn's followers are pretty big fans of the Affordable Care Act, with 84 percent of the 7,968 votes opposing a repeal of Obamacare.

Do you support the repeal of Obamacare? RT if you do, and share what you want to see as the replacement. — Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 3, 2017

Online polls are hardly scientific. But the GOP's hopes to make Obamacare magically disappear without having to offer a replacement took a serious hit on Tuesday, when the American Medical Association—the country's largest organization of doctors—wrote a letter to congressional leaders demanding that any tweaks to the health care law ensure that the 20 million people who gained insurance under Obamacare don't lose coverage. That request would be impossible to meet under the various proposals floated by Republican politicians so far.