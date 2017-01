Barack Obama had to hand his @POTUS Twitter handle to Donald Trump Friday afternoon. But the now ex-president isn't ditching the social media platform. After he'd taken off from DC in a helicopter, Obama revved up his old Twitter handle to reassure people that (after a brief vacation) he'd be back.

Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we’ll get back to work. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2017