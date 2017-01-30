In his first official statement since departing the White House, former President Barack Obama on Monday expressed support for the nationwide protests sparked by President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily bars refugees and immigrants from several Muslim-majority countries from entering the US.

Frm Pres @BarackObama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. pic.twitter.com/X5Fk3xRDEX — Kevin Lewis (@KLewis44) January 30, 2017

While he did not specifically mention the president's actions, Obama's statement rejected the Trump administration's recent defense of the executive order as being similar to Obama's immigration policy in 2011.

"The president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion," Obama's spokesman Kevin Lewis wrote.