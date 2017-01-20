Yep, Obamacare Is Now More Popular Than Donald Trump

Donald Trump is about to take office as the least popular incoming president in four decades, with Americans largely disapproving of his character and the way he's handled the transition process. According to a new poll, Trump is even less popular than the Affordable Care Act, the very law he successfully campaigned on dismantling.

The Fox News poll, which was released just one day before the inauguration, shows Obamacare is now viewed more favorably than the next commander in chief, with 50 percent of those polled approving of President Barack Obama's healthcare reforms. The same poll found only 42 percent viewed Trump favorably.

President Barack Obama out-performed both his signature healthcare law and his successor, with an overwhelming 60 percent approval rating of the outgoing president.

The poll results arrive as Republicans have already taken major steps to repeal Obamacare, most notably without a serious replacement for the millions of Americans expected to lose coverage in the political fallout. But trashing Obamacare may not be as easy as some Republicans think.