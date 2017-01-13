Cancer Survivor and Former Republican Tells Paul Ryan Obamacare Saved His Life

A former lifelong Republican who once worked for the Reagan and Bush campaigns confronted House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday, asking why the GOP is seeking to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a serious replacement plan. The moment came during a CNN town hall event, where Jeff Jeans revealed that like Ryan, he too once opposed the healthcare law.

"When it was passed, I told my wife we would close our business before I complied with this law," Jeans said. "Then at 49, I was given six weeks to live with a very curable type of cancer. We offered three times the cost of my treatment, which was rejected. They required an insurance card."

"Thanks to the Affordable Care Act, I'm standing here today."

As Ryan attempted to respond, insisting Republicans are working to replace Obamacare with "something better," Jeans interjected to publicly express his gratitude to the president.

"I want to thank President Obama from the bottom of my heart because I would be dead if it weren't for him."

Hours before the televised event, Republicans took a major step at dismantling Obamacare. On Friday morning, president-elect Donald Trump tweeted in support of repeal efforts: