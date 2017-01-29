Across the Country, Thousands Protest Trump's "Muslim Ban"

Thousands of people poured into the streets Sunday marking a second day of widespread protest against President Trump's executive order banning immigration for seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The executive order, which was partially stayed by a federal judge late Saturday evening, has been criticized by both national security experts and civil rights organizations alike.

From Boston to San Francisco, the protestors—of every color, creed, and age—carried signs and shouted slogans making clear in one voice that Trump's "Muslim ban" is an affront to their ideals and their country.

Boston:

20,000+ at Copley Square in Boston from a 10th floor office. Literally 200+ more every minute from all 4 corners #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/COv7sRt9ym — Ben Doernberg (@BenDoernberg) January 29, 2017

DC:

Large crowd outside White House protesting Trump's executive order pic.twitter.com/03VIGqSmnQ — Patrick Caldwell (@patcaldwell) January 29, 2017

The scene at the Senate right now. pic.twitter.com/IZsVh3YVqZ — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) January 29, 2017

Protest against Immigration ban from the Newseum pic.twitter.com/qA30MXMvJe — Lindsey Tepe (@l_tepe) January 29, 2017

Outside Trump Hotel, heading toward the Capitol. Never seen this kind of thing in DC. Crowd keeps coming & coming, growing bigger & bigger. pic.twitter.com/ia72umkHoT — Garance Franke-Ruta (@thegarance) January 29, 2017

Children leading chant outside the White House pic.twitter.com/6nuI965HYD — Sabrina Siddiqui (@SabrinaSiddiqui) January 29, 2017

New York City:

Battery Park baby pic.twitter.com/6tDXFCpFUB — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) January 29, 2017

Omaha, Nebraska

Look at all these coastal elites that turned up in Nebraska to protest Trump's unconstitutional #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/ltH63z4nIA — Ari Kohen (@kohenari) January 29, 2017

San Francisco