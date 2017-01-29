Across the Country, Thousands Protest Trump's "Muslim Ban"

Sunday marked the second day of nationwide demonstrations against the president's immigration executive order.

Jan. 29, 2017 4:40 PM

Thousands of people poured into the streets Sunday marking a second day of widespread protest against President Trump's executive order banning immigration for seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The executive order, which was partially stayed by a federal judge late Saturday evening, has been criticized by both national security experts and civil rights organizations alike.

From Boston to San Francisco, the protestors—of every color, creed, and age—carried signs and shouted slogans making clear in one voice that Trump's "Muslim ban" is an affront to their ideals and their country.

Boston:

DC:

New York City:

Lincoln, Nebraska

San Francisco

